Finnish President Expected To Join Zelensky-Trump Meeting At White House
Stubb, who has developed close ties with the U.S. president, is expected to act as a mediator to prevent tensions between Trump and Zelensky, while also ensuring that Europe's voice is represented in the discussions.
The meeting follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest demand that Ukraine surrender the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of the Donbas as a condition for halting hostilities elsewhere along the frontline.
According to sources cited by The Independent, Putin presented the offer directly to Trump during their three-hour summit in Alaska on Friday. While no agreement was reached, insiders said Trump appeared to endorse the idea as a possible path to ending the war.
Separately, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to hold talks with Western partners on Sunday in a“Coalition of the Willing” meeting aimed at strengthening allied coordination.
