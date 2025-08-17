Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Finnish President Expected To Join Zelensky-Trump Meeting At White House

Finnish President Expected To Join Zelensky-Trump Meeting At White House


2025-08-17 08:09:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A European leader is set to join Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for talks with Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, with reports indicating that Finnish president Alexander Stubb will take part.

Stubb, who has developed close ties with the U.S. president, is expected to act as a mediator to prevent tensions between Trump and Zelensky, while also ensuring that Europe's voice is represented in the discussions.

The meeting follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest demand that Ukraine surrender the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of the Donbas as a condition for halting hostilities elsewhere along the frontline.

According to sources cited by The Independent, Putin presented the offer directly to Trump during their three-hour summit in Alaska on Friday. While no agreement was reached, insiders said Trump appeared to endorse the idea as a possible path to ending the war.

Separately, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to hold talks with Western partners on Sunday in a“Coalition of the Willing” meeting aimed at strengthening allied coordination.

MENAFN17082025000195011045ID1109938391

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search