Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by $1.16, or 1.7 percent, compared to last week, to $67.77 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period hit $68.59 per barrel, while the lowest dipped to $66.72 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.42 per barrel, which is $1.19, or 1.8 percent, lower than last week. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $67.08 per barrel, and the minimum price was $65.18 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $55.69 per barrel, down $1.33, or 2.3 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.14 per barrel, and the lowest was $54.86 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.75 per barrel this week, also down $1.33, or 1.9 percent, from last week. Following the results of the past week, the maximum price for Dated Brent crude oil was $68.29/barrel, and the minimum price was $66.91/barrel.