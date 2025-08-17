Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

2025-08-17 08:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent crude oil fell this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by $1.16, or 1.7 percent, compared to last week, to $67.77 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period hit $68.59 per barrel, while the lowest dipped to $66.72 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.42 per barrel, which is $1.19, or 1.8 percent, lower than last week. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $67.08 per barrel, and the minimum price was $65.18 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $55.69 per barrel, down $1.33, or 2.3 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.14 per barrel, and the lowest was $54.86 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.75 per barrel this week, also down $1.33, or 1.9 percent, from last week. Following the results of the past week, the maximum price for Dated Brent crude oil was $68.29/barrel, and the minimum price was $66.91/barrel.

Oil type / Date

11.08.2025

12.08.2025

13.08.2025

14.08.2025

15.08.2025

Average

Azeri LT CIF

$67.98

$67.45

$66.72

$68.1

$68.59

$67.77

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$66.44

$65.89

$65.18

$66.57

$67.08

$66.23

Urals (EX NOVO)

$56.02

$55.59

$54.86

$56.14

$55.83

$55.69

Dated Brent

$68.07

$67.58

$66.91

$68.29

$67.91

$67.75

