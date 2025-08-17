403
Israel Destroys Hundreds of Homes in Zeitoun
(MENAFN) The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported on Saturday that Israeli military operations have demolished approximately 400 houses in the Zeitoun area, located east of Gaza City, over the last six days.
This destruction was carried out through aerial bombardments and the deployment of booby-trapped robotic devices.
According to the statement from the rights organization, Israeli troops have been “leveling Zeitoun to the ground” since August 11, conducting a large-scale offensive designed to gain full dominance over Gaza City and forcibly relocate its inhabitants.
The monitor highlighted that “more than 90,000 Palestinians have fled the neighborhood under intense shelling,” describing a massive displacement amid heavy bombardment.
Furthermore, the group revealed that Israeli forces utilized quadcopter drones to surround residential blocks, compelling residents to evacuate under gunpoint while advancing with ground troops protected by intense firepower.
The report emphasized that the demolition of “nearly half of the homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood was not justified by any military necessity, as no armed clashes had been reported in the area recently.”
It also noted that the “systematic use of robotic explosives and aerial strikes after residents were evacuated indicated the aim of the operation is not to achieve a legitimate military objective but rather the destruction of civilian life and forced displacement.”
The rights organization concluded that the offensive targeting Zeitoun, the largest neighborhood in Gaza City, is part of a “broader Israeli policy of genocide aimed at erasing Palestinian urban centers through mass destruction of homes, infrastructure, and essential services.”
