Forty Per Cent Of Halagali's Shooting Has Been Completed, Says Director Sukesh Nayak
Addressing mediapersons, director Sukesh said that this was a story that could not be told in one part and therefore, the makers had decided to narrate it in two parts.
"About 40 per cent of the shooting has been completed. This is not a story that can be told in one part. There is a great history behind this story. That is why we are bringing it in two parts. This film will give the audience a great theatrical experience. We are again planning to begin shoot by the end of September and finish the remaining portions by March next year," explained the director.
Directed by Sukesh Nayak, presented by Yarlagadda Lakshmi Srinivas and produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy Dhulipala, the film, which is being made in two parts, is being shot in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
Hero Daali Dhananjaya said, "Halagali is an untold story. I feel proud to be a part of this movie. Halagali is a great emotion in Karnataka. Producer Kalyan and director Sukesh are making this project with a lot of passion. As soon as I heard the story, I felt like being a part of this project."
Producer Kalyan Chakravarthy said, "I have a lot of faith in director Sukesh. He has made this film with a lot of passion. Halagali is a chapter in history. Their fight against the British is memorable. A lot of research was done about this. While researching about this film, we got goosebumps."
For the unaware, Halagali revolves around the Halagali rebellion of 1857 in which the Bedars of Halagali, who were hunters and soldiers, rebelled against the British over the latter's order that they surrender their arms.
The film will, apart from Daali Dhananjaya and Sapthami Gowda, also feature actors B Suresh, Sharath Lohithashva, Veena Sundar, Beeradar, Shivamani, Malathi Sudheer, Balaraj Vaadi, Yamuna Srinidhi Shetty, Ananya and Prathik Shetty among others.
