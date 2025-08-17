Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Helicopter battling Canada’s wildfire end up crashing into lake

Helicopter battling Canada’s wildfire end up crashing into lake


2025-08-17 05:34:18
(MENAFN) A helicopter engaged in fighting wildfires in southeastern Canada crashed into a lake on Friday afternoon, though the pilot was rescued and remains under medical observation.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Annapolis County, Nova Scotia, when the aircraft went down in shallow water while battling a blaze that began Wednesday, triggered by a lightning strike.

Authorities confirmed that the pilot was conscious at the time of rescue and received medical assessment. Transport Canada, responsible for investigating aviation incidents, has been notified and is expected to conduct a formal inquiry.

MENAFN17082025000045017281ID1109938125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search