Helicopter battling Canada’s wildfire end up crashing into lake
(MENAFN) A helicopter engaged in fighting wildfires in southeastern Canada crashed into a lake on Friday afternoon, though the pilot was rescued and remains under medical observation.
According to reports, the incident occurred in Annapolis County, Nova Scotia, when the aircraft went down in shallow water while battling a blaze that began Wednesday, triggered by a lightning strike.
Authorities confirmed that the pilot was conscious at the time of rescue and received medical assessment. Transport Canada, responsible for investigating aviation incidents, has been notified and is expected to conduct a formal inquiry.
