JTB Hosts GCC Media Delegation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) welcomed a delegation of media professionals from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Saturday evening, as part of an exchange program between the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and GCC news agencies, coordinated with the GCC General Secretariat.During the visit, Wael Al-Rousan, Deputy Managing Director of the JTB, emphasized the strong and longstanding ties between Jordan and the Gulf states, noting that the visit offers a valuable opportunity to highlight Jordan's diverse tourism appeal to a key regional audience.Al-Rousan described Jordan as a destination rich in variety, offering historical, religious, cultural, medical, and adventure tourism, all set against a backdrop of unique natural landscapes. He underscored that the country's ability to cater to different types of travelers, particularly families from the Gulf, makes it a preferred destination due to its safety, cultural familiarity, and wide-ranging experiences.He pointed to northern Jordan as a hidden gem, offering breathtaking scenery and geographic variety, making it ideal for nature lovers and families alike. He also stressed that Jordan's tourism experience is shaped by a balance of heritage and modernity, where ancient ruins stand alongside advanced tourism infrastructure.The visiting delegation expressed appreciation for Jordan's warm hospitality and reaffirmed the deep sense of connection between the people of Jordan and the Gulf. They noted that such visits not only reflect the strength of regional bonds but also play an important role in strengthening both media and tourism cooperation.They added that this kind of direct engagement allows Gulf media professionals to convey an authentic image of Jordan to their audiences showcasing the country's rich heritage, vibrant culture, and modern tourism offerings.At the close of the visit, Petra presented a commemorative plaque to the Tourism Board in appreciation of its efforts, while the Board offered symbolic gifts to the guests reflecting the spirit of friendship and mutual respect between Jordan and the Gulf.