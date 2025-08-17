Indigo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike In Mumbai

Dhaka: An IndiGo Airbus A321 experienced a tail strike during a go-around maneuver at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday amid heavy rainfall.

The aircraft later conducted a second approach and landed safely, the airline confirmed.

"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"The aircraft subsequently carried out another approach and landed without further incident."

There were no reports of injuries, and the incident is under review.

The spokesperson added,“Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through the necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations.

At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident.”

Aviation safety regulator DGCA is expected to order a probe into the incident, news agency reported, citing sources. Both pilots of the Airbus A321 aircraft have been derostered pending investigation.

According to the PTI report, there were as many as 15 go-arounds (including the IndiGo flight with tail strike) at Mumbai Airport between midnight to 6 am on Saturday.

Besides this, two flights, one each of Air India and IndiGo were diverted to other airports, and later landed back in Mumbai.

