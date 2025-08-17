403
Putin states Alaska summit ‘brings us closer’ to Ukraine resolution
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed cautious optimism following the Alaska summit, saying the talks with US President Donald Trump bring the two countries “closer” to resolving the Ukraine conflict. He noted that both Moscow and Washington agree on the need to end hostilities as soon as possible.
The nearly three-hour meeting marked the first direct encounter between the two leaders since the escalation of the war in February 2022. Putin described the discussions as “frank” and “substantive,” covering a wide range of issues, including the root causes of the Ukraine crisis and potential solutions. He emphasized that a lasting resolution should address these underlying issues and ideally be achieved peacefully.
Trump also called the summit “warm” and said the sides had “agreed on a lot,” adding that Washington and Moscow are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, though Ukraine must approve any peace deal. Both leaders indicated a preference for a permanent settlement rather than a temporary ceasefire, a stance that contrasts with European and Ukrainian calls for a temporary halt to fighting.
The Kremlin reiterated its conditions for a lasting settlement, including Ukraine’s commitment to neutrality, staying out of NATO, and recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as part of Russia.
