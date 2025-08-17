Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Navy Attacks Power Station in Yemen’s Capital

2025-08-17 04:31:25
(MENAFN) The Israeli Navy launched early Sunday attacks on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting the Haziz Central Power Station in the Sanhan district, according to media.

Describing the operation as “The US-Israeli aggression,” the agency said the strike disabled key electricity generators, rendering them inoperative. Local sources cited by media confirmed the attack disrupted power services in the area.

A spokesperson from Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority reported that firefighters quickly extinguished fires caused by the bombardment at the power facility.

An Israeli public broadcaster corroborated the strike, quoting a security official who acknowledged the Israeli Navy’s involvement in the assault.

Houthi Political Bureau member Hizam al-Assad condemned the attack on the social media platform X, stating that the “criminal and bankrupt enemy is only targeting service facilities and civilian structures such as electricity and water.”

Since November 2023, the Houthis have intensified operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, claiming to support Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 61,900 casualties have been reported amid an ongoing Israeli offensive.

