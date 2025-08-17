403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Navy Attacks Power Station in Yemen’s Capital
(MENAFN) The Israeli Navy launched early Sunday attacks on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting the Haziz Central Power Station in the Sanhan district, according to media.
Describing the operation as “The US-Israeli aggression,” the agency said the strike disabled key electricity generators, rendering them inoperative. Local sources cited by media confirmed the attack disrupted power services in the area.
A spokesperson from Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority reported that firefighters quickly extinguished fires caused by the bombardment at the power facility.
An Israeli public broadcaster corroborated the strike, quoting a security official who acknowledged the Israeli Navy’s involvement in the assault.
Houthi Political Bureau member Hizam al-Assad condemned the attack on the social media platform X, stating that the “criminal and bankrupt enemy is only targeting service facilities and civilian structures such as electricity and water.”
Since November 2023, the Houthis have intensified operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, claiming to support Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 61,900 casualties have been reported amid an ongoing Israeli offensive.
Describing the operation as “The US-Israeli aggression,” the agency said the strike disabled key electricity generators, rendering them inoperative. Local sources cited by media confirmed the attack disrupted power services in the area.
A spokesperson from Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority reported that firefighters quickly extinguished fires caused by the bombardment at the power facility.
An Israeli public broadcaster corroborated the strike, quoting a security official who acknowledged the Israeli Navy’s involvement in the assault.
Houthi Political Bureau member Hizam al-Assad condemned the attack on the social media platform X, stating that the “criminal and bankrupt enemy is only targeting service facilities and civilian structures such as electricity and water.”
Since November 2023, the Houthis have intensified operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, claiming to support Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 61,900 casualties have been reported amid an ongoing Israeli offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment