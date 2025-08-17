SG Pipers Cheetahs Beat Vedanta Leopards In Super Shootout To Defend World Padel League Title
With both teams locked at 17–17 after three fiercely contested sets, the championship was decided in a nail-biting super shootout that pushed into sudden death. Under immense pressure, the Cheetahs held their nerve to snatch victory by the narrowest of margins, etching their name in league history with back-to-back titles.
The summit clash began with the Cheetahs stamping their authority as Teo Zapata and Fede Mourino opened with a flurry of smashes to beat Ignacio Piotto and Javi Mora 6-3. In the second set, however, Leopards' Tamara Icardo and Marta Ortega clawed their side back from the brink, saving multiple set points before clinching a pulsating 7-5 win over Sofia Araujo and Claudia Fernandez.
With championship glory at stake in the final set, Leopards' Jairo Bautista and Sanyo went toe-to-toe against Victor Ruiz and Maxi Sanchez. The final set began with the Cheetahs leading 11-10 overall, with high-flying smashes and engaging rallies fittingly taking the decider to a tiebreak.
With both teams not willing to give up, the tiebreak swung back and forth, with the Leopards holding their nerve to edge it 7-6 and force a super shootout. Tension was through the roof as both teams traded blows point-for-point, but the Cheetahs kept their composure to take it 10-9 in sudden death, clinching back-to-back World Padel League titles.
What stood out just as much as the Cheetahs' triumph was the grit of the Vedanta Leopards. Making their debut this season, the Leopards fought their way to the final, first surviving the Eliminator and then stunning Khan Tigers in the Qualifier.
Carrying that momentum into the final, they pushed the reigning champions to the edge, refusing to bow down and proving themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their fearless performance, taking the battle to a sudden-death shootout, underlined the spirit of a team that will only grow stronger in the seasons to come.
