US-India Trade Talks Postponed As US Team's Visit Canceled
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Trade negotiations between the United States and India have been postponed after a planned visit by a US team to India for trade negotiations has been cancelled, according to Indian media reports.
The team was scheduled to visit India for talks on the bilateral trade agreement between Aug. 25 and 29, sources told NDTV Profit on Saturday.
The sources said, however, that the talks are most likely to be rescheduled.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil imports, in addition to the 25% tariffs he had imposed before.
Talks between New Delhi and Washington had previously collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the country was being unfairly targeted over its purchases of Russian oil, pointing out that US and EU continued their import of goods from Russia.
