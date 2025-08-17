Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US-India Trade Talks Postponed As US Team's Visit Canceled

US-India Trade Talks Postponed As US Team's Visit Canceled


2025-08-17 04:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Trade negotiations between the United States and India have been postponed after a planned visit by a US team to India for trade negotiations has been cancelled, according to Indian media reports.
The team was scheduled to visit India for talks on the bilateral trade agreement between Aug. 25 and 29, sources told NDTV Profit on Saturday.
The sources said, however, that the talks are most likely to be rescheduled.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil imports, in addition to the 25% tariffs he had imposed before.
Talks between New Delhi and Washington had previously collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the country was being unfairly targeted over its purchases of Russian oil, pointing out that US and EU continued their import of goods from Russia.

MENAFN17082025000067011011ID1109937823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search