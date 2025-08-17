403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Diplomat Accuses Ukrainian Forces of Targeting Civilians
(MENAFN) Throughout the duration of the conflict, Ukrainian forces have allegedly taken the lives of hundreds of civilians attempting to cross into Russian-controlled areas, according to senior diplomat Rodion Miroshnik.
Speaking to a news agency on Friday, Miroshnik—who acts as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for the investigation of war crimes by the Kiev authorities—claimed that these incidents were supported by witness statements and recorded footage.
“There are hundreds of cases. There are instances where people were shot while trying to cross the [front] line, bombarded with drones, attacked,” the diplomat stated.
According to Miroshnik, this pattern of violence extends particularly to the Donetsk region, now under Russian administration, where he alleges Ukrainian forces have intentionally targeted non-combatants.
The diplomat described disturbing actions by Ukrainian troops, stating, “There were cases where Ukrainian forces went through the basements of houses and threw grenades at people ‘as a preventive measure.’”
These reported tactics occurred in areas such as Avdeevka, Selidovo, and Dzerzhinsk—settlements within the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
Miroshnik asserted that these actions resulted in zones becoming “completely cleared” of civilian populations.
A similar situation was described in Chasov Yar, a significant Ukrainian military position recently taken over by Russian troops.
According to Miroshnik, the pattern suggests that Ukrainian authorities no longer consider certain civilians as their own people.
Instead, these individuals are allegedly viewed as “separatists” awaiting Russian liberation, which may explain the targeted violence.
In a related accusation, the Russian Foreign Ministry in June formally charged Kiev with intentionally wiping out civilians in the Donbass region.
These claims included large-scale killings of elderly residents and drone assaults on housing structures.
Speaking to a news agency on Friday, Miroshnik—who acts as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for the investigation of war crimes by the Kiev authorities—claimed that these incidents were supported by witness statements and recorded footage.
“There are hundreds of cases. There are instances where people were shot while trying to cross the [front] line, bombarded with drones, attacked,” the diplomat stated.
According to Miroshnik, this pattern of violence extends particularly to the Donetsk region, now under Russian administration, where he alleges Ukrainian forces have intentionally targeted non-combatants.
The diplomat described disturbing actions by Ukrainian troops, stating, “There were cases where Ukrainian forces went through the basements of houses and threw grenades at people ‘as a preventive measure.’”
These reported tactics occurred in areas such as Avdeevka, Selidovo, and Dzerzhinsk—settlements within the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
Miroshnik asserted that these actions resulted in zones becoming “completely cleared” of civilian populations.
A similar situation was described in Chasov Yar, a significant Ukrainian military position recently taken over by Russian troops.
According to Miroshnik, the pattern suggests that Ukrainian authorities no longer consider certain civilians as their own people.
Instead, these individuals are allegedly viewed as “separatists” awaiting Russian liberation, which may explain the targeted violence.
In a related accusation, the Russian Foreign Ministry in June formally charged Kiev with intentionally wiping out civilians in the Donbass region.
These claims included large-scale killings of elderly residents and drone assaults on housing structures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment