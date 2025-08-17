Dharmasthala Claims 'Conspiracy' To Facilitate Religious Conversions: K'taka BJP MLC Ravi
"Once people's beliefs are shaken, conversions become easier," Ravi, former BJP National General Secretary, said.
According to him, certain forces are using people as "tools" in connection with the mass grave case.
Speaking to the media after visiting the famous Dharmasthala temple, Ravi said, "We are not questioning the probe. But those who indulged in the defamatory campaign against the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre and the Dharmadhikari, even before the investigation began, should also be probed."
"The conspiracy here is to break the faith that has been carried forward for generations," Ravi said.
He further questioned,“Who promoted the social media campaign and who funded it? This, too, should be investigated. Let them dig 20 more spots if they want. The funding has come from abroad, and there is suspicion of a link with religious conversion. Urban Naxals have strategised this propaganda. Centuries of faith are being questioned and investigated - this must also be probed."
"Let them scan the entire Dharmasthala. There was no concern earlier, and even now, there is no reason for concern. Faith and devotion have been passed down for generations, and no one has the right to question or hurt those sentiments,” Ravi said.
He went on to ask, "Is it a crime to offer food to devotees? When caste discrimination was widespread, was it a crime to introduce the system of serving food without discrimination to anyone, all together at once? Was it a crime to provide education to children? Was their contribution to the health sector a crime? Was it a crime to rebuild temples through trusts? Was it a crime to help people across the state in building temples? What is the crime here?"
"Dharmasthala is being targeted under the pretext of an investigation. Targeting the Dharmadhikari and his family is a crime. This is the conspiracy, and it should be exposed. I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against those indulging in false propaganda," he appealed.
He also stated that the investigation should proceed in both directions.
