Radisson Blu Chattogram Inks MOU On Hospitality Training

Chattogram: Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hosted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at its premises on Saturday, (August 16) marking a significant step toward empowering future hospitality professionals.

The agreement was signed between Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View and several renowned educational institutions, including: -Southern University, Asian University for Women, National Hotel & Tourism Training Institute, and Professional Cooking Academy.

Under this agreement, students from the Hotel and Tourism departments of these institutions will have access to internships and study tours at Radisson Blu Chattogram. The program will offer hands-on training, equipping students with essential skills and real-world experience in the hospitality industry.

Upon completion, participants will receive an Internship Certificate-an added credential to support their entry into the global job market.

This initiative is part of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View's Responsible Business strategy, aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practice while nurturing local talent.

-B