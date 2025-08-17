Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Radisson Blu Chattogram Inks MOU On Hospitality Training


2025-08-17 03:15:01
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Chattogram: Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hosted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at its premises on Saturday, (August 16) marking a significant step toward empowering future hospitality professionals.

The agreement was signed between Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View and several renowned educational institutions, including: -Southern University, Asian University for Women, National Hotel & Tourism Training Institute, and Professional Cooking Academy.

Under this agreement, students from the Hotel and Tourism departments of these institutions will have access to internships and study tours at Radisson Blu Chattogram. The program will offer hands-on training, equipping students with essential skills and real-world experience in the hospitality industry.

Upon completion, participants will receive an Internship Certificate-an added credential to support their entry into the global job market.

This initiative is part of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View's Responsible Business strategy, aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practice while nurturing local talent.

-B

MENAFN17082025000163011034ID1109937748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search