China Blasts U.S. for Softening Japan’s WWII War Atrocities
(MENAFN) A Chinese defense official sharply criticized the United States on Friday for minimizing Japan’s wartime aggression and atrocities, labeling it “a grave affront to historical justice and an insult to the feelings of those who suffered from the Japanese invasion.”
Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, directly addressed a recent statement from the U.S. State Department which referred to the end of fighting in the Pacific 80 years ago as the close of “a devastating war in the Pacific.”
“During WWII, Japanese fascists committed heinous crimes and inflicted untold suffering on people around the world, including the Americans. The U.S. side seems to have ‘amnesia’ about this period of history,” Jiang said.
The year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression as well as the broader World Anti-Fascist War.
Jiang stated that China calls on the United States to set aside geopolitical interests, embrace an accurate understanding of WWII history, and collaborate with the global community to protect the international order established after the war.
