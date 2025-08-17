Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Mission Supports Libya's Local Elections

(MENAFN) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed approval on Saturday regarding the launch of voting stations in 26 municipalities throughout Libya, marking the second phase of local council elections.

Through an official statement, the mission highlighted that the elections offer residents in those areas an important “opportunity to exercise their political rights and participate in the democratic process by renewing the legitimacy of local authorities through peaceful, inclusive, and transparent elections.”

UNSMIL commended “the High National Elections Commission (HNEC)” for its professional preparations and unwavering dedication to conducting trustworthy elections, despite considerable logistical and security-related obstacles.

In its message, the mission also encouraged “all registered voters to exercise their rights and cast their vote today,” calling on all relevant officials and involved parties to “support the electoral process, ensure the necessary security environment for polling operations, and respect the integrity and outcome of the elections.”

However, UNSMIL voiced concern over the exclusion of several areas from the democratic process.

The mission lamented that “tens of municipalities will be deprived of elections, following instructions of security institutions of the HoR (House of Representatives)-appointed government.”

It further pointed out that “no municipal elections are taking place in the areas controlled by that government despite the registration of voters and candidates for the elections,” describing this situation as a breach of the political entitlements of the Libyan population.

