DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 Eye Fresh Start Against South Delhi Superstarz

After a mixed run in the first half of their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 campaign, Purani Dilli 6 will return to action on Sunday, when they take on the South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6's campaign in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League began on a shaky note with a heavy 82-run loss to Outer Delhi Warriors on August 5. The side, however, showed resilience by bouncing back with two back-to-back victories, a 15-run win over West Delhi Lions on August 7, followed by a 10-run triumph against New Delhi Tigers on August 8.

But just as momentum seemed to be building, the team stumbled with successive defeats, going down to North Delhi Strikers by 27 runs on August 10 and East Delhi Riders by five wickets on August 12.

Currently placed sixth on the points table with two wins from five games, Purani Dilli 6 are eager to bounce back and regain momentum. The side has shown flashes of brilliance, such as Samarth Seth's fluent batting, Dev Lakra's middle-order power-hitting, and skipper Vansh Bedi's steady contributions.

Speaking ahead of the clash, team owner Akash Nangia reiterated faith in his squad and said, "We've worked really hard in the last four days, refining our plans, ironing out the small mistakes, and getting into the right mindset. The boys are fresh, motivated, and raring to go against South Delhi Superstarz."

With five league matches remaining, the equation is simple for Purani Dilli 6, win all and build momentum, and keep playoff hopes alive. Their final group stage fixture is slated for August 27, where they will face South Delhi Superstarz again.

Full squad: Vansh Bedi (captain), Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha.