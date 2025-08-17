403
Canada Orders Flight Attendants Back to Work
(MENAFN) Over 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants who initiated a strike early Saturday will be compelled to resume their responsibilities following a directive from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), according to Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu.
During a press briefing in Ottawa, Hajdu revealed that she had directed the CIRB to mandate both Air Canada and its workforce to “resume and continue their operations and duties in order to secure industrial peace and protect the interests of Canada, Canadians and the economy.”
This statement highlights the federal government's aim to stabilize the situation and mitigate further disruption.
This decision came in response to Air Canada's suspension of all services due to the strike.
The government’s move was made under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, which allows for ministerial intervention in labor disputes.
According to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), this action followed a request from Air Canada.
In a statement to a news agency, Air Canada commented that it is “premature to comment” while the CIRB proceedings are still underway.
The airline also mentioned that it’s too soon to discuss when services will restart and advised travelers not to head to the airport unless they have a confirmed reservation and their flight is still scheduled to operate.
The airline's flight attendants began a company-wide strike in pursuit of salary increases and fair compensation for work performed on the ground, according to their union, CUPE.
