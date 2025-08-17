403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GEMS Education students excel in 2025 A-levels, with a third achieving A*-A, while two thirds of BTEC students awarded Distinction or above
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: Students across the GEMS Education network are celebrating a landmark year of A-level and BTEC results, marking another high point in the’group’s 66-year history of academic excellence.
This year, a record 1,999 students sat 5,379 A-level exams across 22 GEMS schools in the UAE a–d Qatar – the highest volume to date. The results show sustained strong performance, with 32% of grades at A*-A and 58% at A*-B, reflecting the hard work of students and the dedication of teachers and families alike.
The GEMS-wide results also reflect significant year-on-year grade improvements, with the number of A* grades awarded rising by two percentage points to 11%, A*-A performance improving from 26% in 2024 to 32% this year, as well as A*-B performance rising six percentage points to 58%.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said:““Our stude’ts’ A-level success is in many ways just the begin–ing – what truly excites us is whe’e they’ll go next. Whether they pursue further academic study in top universities across the globe, technical and vocational pathways, or alternative routes to success, they do so equipped not only with excellent results but also with the values, resilience, and ambition that truly distinguish GEMS learners.
“As we have throughout our history, we prepare students not just for exams, b–t for life – and the outcomes we celebrate today are’proof of what’s possible when purpose and passion align, fully supported by our passionate educators in school ’nd our students’ dedicated parents and”families at home.”
Notable achievements across the GEMS network include GEM– Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, which saw a 15 percentage point year-on-year growth in students achieving an A*. The school also saw the number of students achieving an A*-A rise by 18 percentage points compared to last year, as well as the number of A*-B grades increase by 15 percentage points year on year.
Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO– GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said: “We are incredibly proud of our results this year. The dedication and effort shown by the largest –-level cohort in our hi–tory – and by their teachers – has led to a set of achievements that deserves real celebration. Alongside our equally impressive BTEC outcomes, the Class of 2”25 has truly set a new benchmark.”
Meanwhile at GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar, the number of students achieving an A* rose by 10 percentage points over 2024 results, while A*-A grades rose by 20 percentage points and A*-B grades by a remarkable 27 percentage points.
Akram Tarik, Principal, GEMS Founders School–– Al Mizhar, sai“: “This’year’s A-level and BTEC results are the highest in our’school’s history, and I could not be prouder of our students and staff. Such exceptional achievements are never the result of chance; they reflect hundreds of hours of dedication, meticulous preparation, and the unwavering support of our families, staff, and, most importantly, our ”tudents.”
Additional highlights include GEMS Cambridge International Pri–ate School – Sharjah, whose A-level students achieved a nine percentage point growth in A* grades awarded, as well as GEMS Wesgreen Interna–ional School – Sharjah, where the number of students achieving an A*-A grade rose by 16 percentage points year-on-year.
Across the GEMS network a total of 412 students took BTEC Level 3s, double the cohort of last year, demonstrating the increasing popularity of this vocational pathway. Nearly a third (32%) of entries achieved the highest possible grade of Distinction Star, while nearly two thirds (62%) of entries were awarded a Distinction Star or Distinction.
This year, a record 1,999 students sat 5,379 A-level exams across 22 GEMS schools in the UAE a–d Qatar – the highest volume to date. The results show sustained strong performance, with 32% of grades at A*-A and 58% at A*-B, reflecting the hard work of students and the dedication of teachers and families alike.
The GEMS-wide results also reflect significant year-on-year grade improvements, with the number of A* grades awarded rising by two percentage points to 11%, A*-A performance improving from 26% in 2024 to 32% this year, as well as A*-B performance rising six percentage points to 58%.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said:““Our stude’ts’ A-level success is in many ways just the begin–ing – what truly excites us is whe’e they’ll go next. Whether they pursue further academic study in top universities across the globe, technical and vocational pathways, or alternative routes to success, they do so equipped not only with excellent results but also with the values, resilience, and ambition that truly distinguish GEMS learners.
“As we have throughout our history, we prepare students not just for exams, b–t for life – and the outcomes we celebrate today are’proof of what’s possible when purpose and passion align, fully supported by our passionate educators in school ’nd our students’ dedicated parents and”families at home.”
Notable achievements across the GEMS network include GEM– Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, which saw a 15 percentage point year-on-year growth in students achieving an A*. The school also saw the number of students achieving an A*-A rise by 18 percentage points compared to last year, as well as the number of A*-B grades increase by 15 percentage points year on year.
Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO– GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said: “We are incredibly proud of our results this year. The dedication and effort shown by the largest –-level cohort in our hi–tory – and by their teachers – has led to a set of achievements that deserves real celebration. Alongside our equally impressive BTEC outcomes, the Class of 2”25 has truly set a new benchmark.”
Meanwhile at GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar, the number of students achieving an A* rose by 10 percentage points over 2024 results, while A*-A grades rose by 20 percentage points and A*-B grades by a remarkable 27 percentage points.
Akram Tarik, Principal, GEMS Founders School–– Al Mizhar, sai“: “This’year’s A-level and BTEC results are the highest in our’school’s history, and I could not be prouder of our students and staff. Such exceptional achievements are never the result of chance; they reflect hundreds of hours of dedication, meticulous preparation, and the unwavering support of our families, staff, and, most importantly, our ”tudents.”
Additional highlights include GEMS Cambridge International Pri–ate School – Sharjah, whose A-level students achieved a nine percentage point growth in A* grades awarded, as well as GEMS Wesgreen Interna–ional School – Sharjah, where the number of students achieving an A*-A grade rose by 16 percentage points year-on-year.
Across the GEMS network a total of 412 students took BTEC Level 3s, double the cohort of last year, demonstrating the increasing popularity of this vocational pathway. Nearly a third (32%) of entries achieved the highest possible grade of Distinction Star, while nearly two thirds (62%) of entries were awarded a Distinction Star or Distinction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment