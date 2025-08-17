403
European Leaders Back Trump’s Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) On Saturday, a group of top European figures voiced their willingness to support US President Donald Trump in his attempts to push forward negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
In a collaborative declaration, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Premier Donald Tusk, and Portuguese President António Costa shared their position following Trump's update to European allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The update centered on his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Alaska.
The leaders showed approval of Trump’s initiative "to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace."
They echoed Trump’s sentiment that "there's no deal until there's a deal," emphasizing that the following phase should include "further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he (Trump) will meet soon."
In the joint message, the leaders stated: "We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support."
They concluded by underscoring the necessity for Ukraine to receive strong and reliable security commitments to protect its national sovereignty and borders.
The group added that they "welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees."
