Jammu And Kashmir: Tragic Cloudburst In Kathua Claims 4 Lives, Six Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) A cloud burst hit a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in four deaths and injuries to six others, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, cutting off access to the area and causing damage to land and property.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X, "Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected.

The civilian Administration, Military and Paramilitary has swung into action. The situation being continuously monitored. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, he added.

After intensive efforts, a joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the site and began rescue operations alongside local volunteers, PTI reported citing officials.

They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage. The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

The district administration is closely watching the situation and have requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, the officials said.

IMD issues alert

Met Dept issues weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting heavy rains & thundershowers Aug 17–19.“Risk of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides in vulnerable areas. Districts on alert: Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban & parts of Kashmir.”

(With inputs from PTI)