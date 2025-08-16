403
Awareness Session Held For Migrant Workers In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Organisation of Filipino construction workers in Qatar - Bayanihan ng Manggagawa sa Konstruksyon ng Qatar (BMKQ) - recently conducted an awareness session for migrant workers in Qatar. The activity was held at the training room of the Ministry of Labour, Al Huda Tower West, Doha and it was made possible with the support from the Ministry of Labour, the Women Community Leaders Forum, Workers Support and Insurance Fund and the Building Wood Workers International. It ensured that migrant workers receive comprehensive information and support from a diverse network of advocates.
Attendees were from the members of The Brotherhood Organisation such as Scouts Royale Brotherhood Qatar Alumni Association, Alpha Phi Omega Alumni Association Qatar, Alpha Kappa Rho Qatar Council. They were from different sectors such as construction, hospitality and administrative and other professional work.
The session aimed to increase awareness among migrants about their rights and responsibilities under Qatar labour laws. It introduced protection mechanisms, complaints procedures, and support services. The organisers encouraged workers to assert their rights through peaceful, lawful, and informed means, fostering a culture of mutual respect, dignity, and empowerment in the workplace.
There were interactive discussions on salient features of the Qatar law governing migrant workers of Qatar. Participants shared their personal experiences and received step-by-step instructions and guidance on several aspects of Qatar Labour Law.
Cheryl Marielou V Cayaban of International Organisation for Migration and Ressie Fos, senior adviser of BMKQ served as resource persons and they welcomed the opportunity to address the issues raised by the participants. They also broadened the knowledge of participants on their rights and responsibilities as migrant workers in Qatar.
