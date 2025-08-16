Narco & Terror Cases: IGP Calls For Stronger Probes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V. K. Birdi on Friday directed district police chiefs to focus on strengthening investigations and ensuring higher conviction rates, particularly in cases linked to narco-terrorism and other serious crimes.

Chairing a meeting of district SSPs and SPs, the IGP reviewed the overall security and crime scenario across Kashmir. He stressed the need for quality investigations backed by strong evidence collection to ensure that offenders face strict punishment in courts.

While assessing the security measures, IGP Birdi urged officers to intensify area domination exercises and night patrolling in vulnerable areas to strengthen the security grid.

The IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police in maintaining safety and security in the region.

He urged the officers to work for ensuring transparency, accountability and swift resolution of cases to safeguard the rights and safety of citizens.

The meeting was attended by all the range DIsG, district SSsP and other senior officers.

The IGP Kashmir took an overall assessment of the security situation of the Kashmir Zone. This was followed by the presentations of district SSsP highlighting their efforts in crime prevention and maintenance of law & order in their respective districts.

The deliberations, according to the officials, centered around the resolution of general crime cases, as well as matters related to NDPS, UAPA, absconders and other offenses. Actions taken under preventive laws and pending inquest proceedings were also discussed

