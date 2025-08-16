Narco & Terror Cases: IGP Calls For Stronger Probes
Chairing a meeting of district SSPs and SPs, the IGP reviewed the overall security and crime scenario across Kashmir. He stressed the need for quality investigations backed by strong evidence collection to ensure that offenders face strict punishment in courts.
While assessing the security measures, IGP Birdi urged officers to intensify area domination exercises and night patrolling in vulnerable areas to strengthen the security grid.
The IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police in maintaining safety and security in the region.
He urged the officers to work for ensuring transparency, accountability and swift resolution of cases to safeguard the rights and safety of citizens.Read Also LG To Give Jobs To 250 Terror Victims' Kin Today LG To Army Officers: Vow To Eliminate Every Terrorist
The meeting was attended by all the range DIsG, district SSsP and other senior officers.
The IGP Kashmir took an overall assessment of the security situation of the Kashmir Zone. This was followed by the presentations of district SSsP highlighting their efforts in crime prevention and maintenance of law & order in their respective districts.
The deliberations, according to the officials, centered around the resolution of general crime cases, as well as matters related to NDPS, UAPA, absconders and other offenses. Actions taken under preventive laws and pending inquest proceedings were also discussed
===
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment