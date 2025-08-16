Tonight At 6:30: Contest Winners Dive With Bull Sharks At The Oklahoma Aquarium
Shark View at OKAQ
Thrilling fundraiser fuels scholarships & lets 2 divers swim with the most dangerous shark inthe world!JENKS, OK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Oklahoma Aquarium invites media and the public to witness an unforgettable event tonight, Saturday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m., as the winners of the Dive With Bull Sharks Contest suit up and dive into the world's largest collection of bull sharks.
This year's winners, Hayley Horn of Plano, Texas and Chad Sommer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will take the plunge in Shark View, the Aquarium's signature exhibit featuring 10 massive bull sharks on display-with an additional five juveniles growing behind the scenes.
The Dive Contest is more than just a thrilling adventure; it serves as a fundraiser for the Fish Friends Scholarship Fund, which brings underserved schools to the Oklahoma Aquarium at no cost. Thanks to this year's contest, enough funds were raised to provide free visits for 2,000 students during the upcoming school year.
Tonight's dives will be livestreamed on the Oklahoma Aquarium Facebook page, offering shark enthusiasts everywhere a chance to experience the action.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Dive With Bull Sharks Contest Winner Dives
When: Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 6:30 p.m.
Where: Oklahoma Aquarium | Shark View Exhibit
Livestream: facebook/OklahomaAquarium
