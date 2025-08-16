403
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 16, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio offers a mix of legendary voices, intimate indie shows, high-energy clubbing, and even open-air samba.
These listings are verified for this date with times, addresses, phone contacts, websites, and entrance details. Use this guide to plan your Saturday night in the city.
Top Picks Tonight
Alcione - Vivo Rio (Flamengo)
Why picked: Alcione, one of Brazil's greatest samba voices, takes the stage tonight in a major venue with strong demand for tickets.
Rumbo Tumba - Audio Rebel (Botafogo)
Why picked: An electro-acoustic“one-man orchestra” set in Rio's cult indie space. Perfect for those looking for something different before heading out later.
POOSH: Hardpop 2.0 - CLUB 63 (Humaitá)
Why picked: A cutting-edge hyperpop/alt-club night from the POOSH collective. Fresh, underground energy and a true late-night option.
Also Notable Tonight
Celebrare -“30 Anos” @ Qualistage (Barra da Tijuca)
Why picked: Popular party band celebrating 30 years, guaranteed dancing and sing-alongs in a large-scale venue.
Genestra @ Pedra do Sal (Saúde)
Why picked: The cradle of samba hosts a late show; street energy and live rhythms in an iconic spot.
Plan Your Night
19:00 warm-up at Audio Rebel → 21:00 Alcione at Vivo Rio → 23:00 clubbing with POOSH at Club 63, or street samba vibes at Pedra do Sal.
Good to Know
Time: 21:00 (doors open 19:00)
Venue: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20021-140
Phone: +55 (21) 2272-2901
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/eventos/alcione
Entrance/Tickets: R$80 (meia) / R$160 (inteira) via Ticket360 on the official event page
Time: 19:00
Venue: Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22271-091
Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (21) 98896-5972
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance/Tickets: R$30 antecipado / R$40 porta; limited capacity
Doors: 23:00 – 06:00
Venue: Rua Maria Eugênia, 294 – Humaitá, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22261-080 (acesso pelo estacionamento da Casa de Espanha)
Phone: não listado
Event page: shotgun/en/events/poosh-hardpop-2-0
Entrance/Tickets: antecipados a partir de R$15 via Shotgun; higher at the door
Time: 21:30 (portões abrem 19:30)
Venue: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone (venue): +55 (21) 4003-6464
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/celebrar
Entrance/Tickets: via Ticketmaster/Qualistage; prices vary by sector
Time: 23:00
Venue: Largo João da Baiana - Rua Argemiro Bulcão, 33 – Saúde
Phone: não listado
Entrance: geralmente livre; evento de rua sujeito à lotação
Listing: ver evento
Bring ID for meia-entrada eligibility. Ticket prices vary by lot and can sell out quickly.
Metro + Uber work well between Flamengo ↔ Botafogo ↔ Humaitá ↔ Barra.
Expect large Saturday night crowds in Centro and Lapa; watch belongings.
