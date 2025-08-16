Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 16, 2025


2025-08-16 03:18:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio offers a mix of legendary voices, intimate indie shows, high-energy clubbing, and even open-air samba.

These listings are verified for this date with times, addresses, phone contacts, websites, and entrance details. Use this guide to plan your Saturday night in the city.
Top Picks Tonight

Alcione - Vivo Rio (Flamengo)
Why picked: Alcione, one of Brazil's greatest samba voices, takes the stage tonight in a major venue with strong demand for tickets.

  • Time: 21:00 (doors open 19:00)
  • Venue: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20021-140
  • Phone: +55 (21) 2272-2901
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/eventos/alcione
  • Entrance/Tickets: R$80 (meia) / R$160 (inteira) via Ticket360 on the official event page






Rumbo Tumba - Audio Rebel (Botafogo)
Why picked: An electro-acoustic“one-man orchestra” set in Rio's cult indie space. Perfect for those looking for something different before heading out later.

  • Time: 19:00
  • Venue: Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22271-091
  • Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (21) 98896-5972
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance/Tickets: R$30 antecipado / R$40 porta; limited capacity








POOSH: Hardpop 2.0 - CLUB 63 (Humaitá)
Why picked: A cutting-edge hyperpop/alt-club night from the POOSH collective. Fresh, underground energy and a true late-night option.

  • Doors: 23:00 – 06:00
  • Venue: Rua Maria Eugênia, 294 – Humaitá, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22261-080 (acesso pelo estacionamento da Casa de Espanha)
  • Phone: não listado
  • Event page: shotgun/en/events/poosh-hardpop-2-0
  • Entrance/Tickets: antecipados a partir de R$15 via Shotgun; higher at the door


Also Notable Tonight

Celebrare -“30 Anos” @ Qualistage (Barra da Tijuca)
Why picked: Popular party band celebrating 30 years, guaranteed dancing and sing-alongs in a large-scale venue.

  • Time: 21:30 (portões abrem 19:30)
  • Venue: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone (venue): +55 (21) 4003-6464
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/celebrar
  • Entrance/Tickets: via Ticketmaster/Qualistage; prices vary by sector



Genestra @ Pedra do Sal (Saúde)
Why picked: The cradle of samba hosts a late show; street energy and live rhythms in an iconic spot.

  • Time: 23:00
  • Venue: Largo João da Baiana - Rua Argemiro Bulcão, 33 – Saúde
  • Phone: não listado
  • Entrance: geralmente livre; evento de rua sujeito à lotação
  • Listing: ver evento


Plan Your Night
19:00 warm-up at Audio Rebel → 21:00 Alcione at Vivo Rio → 23:00 clubbing with POOSH at Club 63, or street samba vibes at Pedra do Sal.
Good to Know

  • Bring ID for meia-entrada eligibility. Ticket prices vary by lot and can sell out quickly.
  • Metro + Uber work well between Flamengo ↔ Botafogo ↔ Humaitá ↔ Barra.
  • Expect large Saturday night crowds in Centro and Lapa; watch belongings.

Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, August 16, 2025

