'Lionel Messi, Argentina Football Team Will Visit Kerala': Sports Minister Says Amid Speculated India Visit

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has reiterated that the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, will visit the state in November. Responding to reports of Messi's private visit to other Indian states in December, the minister clarified that these visits are not officially sanctioned by the Argentina Football Association (AFA). He emphasized that the Argentina team has not canceled their Kerala visit, having informed the government of their arrival in November. The minister added that security arrangements for the team are underway. The minister also clarified that his trip to Spain was not solely to meet with the association, but also to discuss stadium construction in Thiruvananthapuram with the Spanish Sports Council.

Kolkata-based businessman Satadru Dutta told PTI that Messi would be visiting India in December. Dutta stated he had received confirmation from Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi. According to The reported itinerary includes visits to Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, with a potential meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dutta had met Messi's father earlier this year, and later presented the full concept to Messi in a 45-minute meeting at his home on February 28.“He liked the vision and felt it was a meaningful engagement,” said Dutta, emphasizing Messi's commitment to visiting.

The sponsors, Reporting Broadcasting Corporation, had previously stated that if the Argentina team, including Messi, doesn't visit Kerala, they won't play anywhere in India, citing their contract. They threatened legal action against the Argentina Football Association if the team plays in India without visiting Kerala.