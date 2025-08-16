Russian Drone Strikes Hit Kostiantynivka, Damage Civilian Infrastructure
“Earlier today, Russian forces launched multiple drone strikes on Kostiantynivka, deploying various types of combat drones. The attacks resulted in damage to agricultural structures and the facade of a residential apartment building. Thankfully, no civilian casualties or injuries were reported,” he wrote.
Horbunov emphasized that the Russian army has once again deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, calling the drone strikes further evidence of war crimes against the population.Read also: Russian shelling sparks fires in Zaporizhzhia region, burning 11 hectares, killing woman
“We urge residents to take this threat seriously and evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine as soon as possible. Evacuation is a critical step toward preserving life and health,” he stressed.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces wounded one civilian in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours.
Photo credit: Kostiantynivka CMA
