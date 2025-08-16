Russian Forces Attack Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones, Causing Damage
“Throughout the day, the Russian army struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove came under attack. Municipal and agricultural facilities, infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged. Four private homes were set ablaze,” Lysak wrote.
He added that the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district was hit with guided aerial bombs and drones, sparking fires. Three private homes and a gas pipeline were destroyed.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, drones, and guided bombs throughout day, injuring woman
Updated reports indicate that the Novopavlivka community was targeted by UAVs overnight, resulting in infrastructure damage.
“Today, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the Mezhova community. She died as a result of a guided bomb strike carried out by the enemy on August 14. Our condolences to her family and loved ones,” the regional head added.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces continue to attack the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery.
