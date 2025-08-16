UAE: Pakistan Association Dubai President Awarded Tamgha-E-Khidmat Award

Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Khidmat by the Pakistan government for his services towards community and humanity in the UAE.

A seasoned medical professional who has volunteered globally as a health professional, Dr Ikram joined the Pakistan Association Dubai in 2010.

Recommended For You

Under his leadership, PAD services have improved exponentially, especially the Pakistan Medical Center which provides free and heavily discounted medical services to thousands of people every month.

He has served as general secretary of PAD and the Medical Wing before becoming president. He views PAD as a platform to serve the community and fulfill his passion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In an interview with Khaleej Times earlier, Dr Faisal said he spent around four hours a day at PAD.

“Everyone has got 24 hours a day, and it depends on how you prioritise and make your time purposeful. I always find that we work 8 hours a day for our livelihood, and if you don't have a particular cause and purpose, you would probably spend time at home sitting in front of the TV or just going out shopping, rather than have more useful and productive time,” he said during the interview.

Pakistani missions in the UAE congratulated PAD presidents for being granted the Tamgha-e-Khidmat.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, on being awarded the prestigious Tamagha-i-Khidmat for his outstanding service to Pakistan. Your selfless leadership continues to inspire and positively impact countless lives,” the Pakistan embassy and consulate said in a statement on Saturday.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, also hailed the role of PAD and Dr. Faisal Ikram for providing the cheapest medical services.

“I would like to acknowledge the great contribution made by the Pakistan Association Dubai in providing the cheapest health facility to all nationalities, irrespective of their beliefs and nationality,” said the ambassador.

Led by Dr Ikram, PAD this month held the largest celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day with over 60,000 people registering and attending the celebrations at Expo City Dubai.

Dr Ikram recently told Khaleej Times that PMC will embark on a Dh45 million second-phase expansion, which will triple the capacity in terms of number of patients.