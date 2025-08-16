Egypt Recovers Collection Of Ancient Artefacts From Netherlands
The handover took place through the Egyptian Embassy in The Hague, with the artefacts returned by the Dutch National Museum after it was confirmed they had left Egypt illegally. The effort involved coordination between Egypt's Ministries of Tourism and Antiquities, Foreign Affairs, and Emigration and Expatriates' Affairs.
Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the recovery reflects a shared commitment to protecting cultural heritage and supporting international efforts to preserve and safeguard antiquities.
Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Khaled stressed that the retrieval of these pieces falls within Egypt's ongoing efforts to reclaim smuggled antiquities in line with the Antiquities Protection Law No. 117 of 1983 and its amendments, ensuring their preservation for future generations.
Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, Director-General of the General Department of Recovered Antiquities and Supervisor of the Central Administration of Archaeological Ports, explained that the recovered collection includes a variety of pottery items. Among them are vessels decorated with star-shaped motifs, spherical pieces, and an artefact resembling a knife-highlighting the diversity and creativity of ancient Egyptian craftsmanship.
