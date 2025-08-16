IEA Extends Condolences To KP Flood Victims
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and conveyed condolences to the affected families.
According to reports, more than 200 people have died in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rains and flooding. During rescue operations, a helicopter also crashed, in which five crew lost their lives.
A statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the IEA expresses deep sorrow over the casualties caused by the recent rains and floods in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and the government.
sa/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment