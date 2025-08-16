IEA Extends Condolences To KP Flood Victims

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and conveyed condolences to the affected families.

According to reports, more than 200 people have died in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rains and flooding. During rescue operations, a helicopter also crashed, in which five crew lost their lives.

A statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the IEA expresses deep sorrow over the casualties caused by the recent rains and floods in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and the government.

