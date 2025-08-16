'Andhera' Director Raghav Dhar Reveals How He Brought Intangible Darkness To Life In The Show
Raghav spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the show, and spoke about how he brought the idea of bringing darkness to life from paper to flesh and blood.
Talking about the same, he told IANS,“So it was very challenging. The entire technical aspect of it, I mean we can talk about it at length on a different kind of a show. Because we need to get into details. And I need to get my technical team on board. But representing darkness on the screen is not as easy as it sounds. And we had to work very hard”.
He further mentioned,“We had to make use of shadows, moving shadows. We had to make use of textures that you don't normally see on OTT or in Indian cinema too much. Because we are talking about darkness”.
When asked if the show makes a generous use of cool colours like blue, teal, green, the director furnished a denial saying that it has a mixture of both.
He said,“There are also warm parts. It has the full gamut of emotions. But it's definitely atmospheric. And because it's a series, we had to do it very quickly. And therefore my DOP, who is a young guy called Rohitsan Mohapatra and is a very talented gentleman, he did a beautiful job”.
'Andhera', which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city.
The series is available to stream on Prime Video.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment