Medical Team Honored For Successful Surgery To Reattach Child's Severed Limb

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 16 (Petra) – Health Minister Ibrahim Bdour Saturday honored a medical team of Al-Bashir Hospital for an exceptional medical achievement, a surgical replantation of a severed limb of a 14-year-old girl who had a severe injury from a mechanical pump belt.The minister hailed the successful complex microsurgical procedure, where the completely severed limb is reattached to the body, noting the "tremendous and distinguished efforts" by the medical and nursing staff. The achievement, he said, mirrors the advanced level of surgical services of the ministry's hospitals, particularly microvascular surgery.The ceremony was to honor medical staff, including Vascular Surgery Specialists Dr. Omar Al-Zoubi and Dr. Ali Dnaibat, Orthopedic Specialist Dr. Jasser Younis, Anesthesiologist Dr. Ahmed Bani Hamad, and Operations Nurse Ayser Al-Harayzeh."This teamwork reflects the ability of Al-Bashir Hospital staff to handle complex syrgeries with precision and high efficiency," he commented, pledging the ministry's continued support of medical competencies and to develop capacities in order to provide best service to the public."It underlines the distinguished reputation of Jordan's public and private medical facilities, which turned the Kingdom into a key regional destination for medical tourism, thanks to our medical competencies and advanced health system," he said.The minister mentioned a Specialized Surgery Center, established about four years ago, for enabling medical staff to perform microsurgical and complex interventions, particularly in vascular and peripheral artery surgery.The facility is "a qualitative leap" in surgical services, contributing to improved outcomes and increasing the capacity of Al-Bashir Hospital, he said.For his part, Al Bashir Hospital Director Ali Al-Abdallat expressed his pride in "this medical achievement, which is added to the hospital's successes, and it enhances its role as an advanced medical reference center in the Kingdom."