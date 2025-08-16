ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer For Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested For Aggravated Kidnapping, After He Allegedly Sexually Assaulted His Uber Passenger
WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) lodging an arrest detainer against Sameh Mohamad Chami, a criminal illegal alien who was charged with aggravated kidnapping of his uber passenger.
On August 6, Sameh Mohamad Chami, 49, was arrested by Friendswood Police Department. According to reports , while working as an Uber driver, the criminal illegal alien sexually assaulted his young female rider. The victim, a 21-year-old female, fell asleep in the backseat of this illegal alien's car after a late night out. Reportedly, she woke up in the front seat of Chami's car parked near a school with her shorts unbuttoned. The victim's family followed her location and thankfully, came to her rescue around 3:00 AM.
The same day as his arrest, ICE lodged a detainer to ensure Chami is transferred to ICE custody and not released into American neighborhoods to prey on more innocent women.
“ICE lodged an arrest detainer against Sameh Mohamad Chami-a criminal illegal alien let into our country by Joe Biden. This depraved criminal was charged with aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old girl who was a passenger in his Uber car,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin .“President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed our brave law enforcement to take down these sickos and to protect women from sexual predators.”
Chami entered the United States on Dec. 2, 2021-under the Biden administration--on a B-2 tourist visa with permission to remain for six months. He applied for and was granted an extension until Dec. 1, 2022, but failed to depart as required and has remained in the U.S. illegally for more than three years.
President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to restoring integrity to the visa program and ensuring it is not abused to allow aliens a permanent one-way ticket to remain in the U.S.
