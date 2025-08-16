Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump states Ukraine's war be resulted soon

2025-08-16 06:31:32
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska as a “warm meeting” and indicated that the conflict in Ukraine may be approaching a resolution.

Speaking to a news agency, Trump praised the three-hour discussions in Anchorage, highlighting progress in talks aimed at ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. “Actually, I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was… warm,” he said, referring to Putin as a “strong guy.” He previously noted he would “give today a ten” regarding the summit’s outcome.

Trump added that the parties are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict, though he stressed that “Ukraine has to agree” to any peace agreement. He declined to share specifics, only saying “there’s one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached.”

The US president also reflected on his longstanding relationship with Putin, stating, “I’ve always had a great relationship with President Putin, and we would have done great things together,” while praising Russia’s abundance of natural resources.

Putin characterized the discussions as “constructive” and “useful,” expressing Moscow’s sincere desire to “put an end” to the hostilities. He further suggested that a future meeting with Trump could take place in Moscow, to which the US leader responded that he could “see it possibly happening.”

