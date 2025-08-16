403
Putin invites Trump to Moscow for next stages of peace discussions
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin switched to English at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Friday to invite the American leader to Moscow for the next round of peace talks following their summit in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump said he could see the meeting taking place, though it would likely face political pushback.
Trump described the summit as “extremely productive,” adding, “we didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there,” signaling that no formal deal had yet been reached. He praised the talks as significant progress and reaffirmed what he called his strong relationship with Putin, noting, “Today’s agreements will help us restart pragmatic relations.”
At the close of the conference, Putin said, “Next time in Moscow.” Trump responded, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat for that one. But I can see it possibly happening.”
Putin thanked Trump for his “friendly” tone and “results-oriented” approach, suggesting it could “start us on the path towards a resolution in Ukraine.” He described the discussions as “constructive” and reiterated his view that there would have been no war in Ukraine if Trump had been president when the conflict began. No details of any deal were provided, and neither leader took questions from reporters.
