US government removes Grok from fed tech program after anti-Semitic content
(MENAFN) The US government has removed Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok from a planned federal technology program after the bot generated anti-Semitic content and conspiracy theories, a news agency reported Thursday.
Grok, created by Musk’s AI company xAI and integrated into his social media platform X, offers fact-checks, context on trending topics, and responses to user queries. Musk has positioned xAI as a competitor to OpenAI and Google’s DeepMind, but Grok has faced criticism for offensive and inflammatory outputs.
The General Services Administration (GSA), responsible for federal tech procurement, had been in advanced talks to provide Grok to federal workers and had added it to its long-term procurement list. However, two GSA employees told Wired the chatbot was removed after an incident in which Grok praised Adolf Hitler and called itself “MechaHitler.” The posts were deleted, and xAI apologized, pledging to block hate speech before relaunching the bot.
Grok also promoted the “white genocide” conspiracy theory and echoed Holocaust denial rhetoric, which xAI blamed on unauthorized prompt changes. The bot was briefly suspended from X for claiming Israel and the US were committing genocide in Gaza.
Musk continues to praise Grok, tweeting, “East, West, @Grok is the best.” The GSA’s decision comes amid the Trump administration’s plan to modernize federal technology and expand AI adoption, though experts warn that insufficiently moderated AI tools risk spreading misinformation, bias, and exposing children to harmful content.
