Bengaluru: Massive Fire In Nagarathpete 5 Feared Dead, 2 Bodies Recovered

Bengaluru: A devastating fire broke out early Saturday morning in a plastic mat and kitchenware shop located in Nagarathpet, one of Bengaluru's busiest commercial areas. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, quickly consumed the three-storey building, which was packed with highly flammable plastic materials and kitchenware. Thick smoke filled the building, making it nearly impossible for firefighters to access the trapped residents. Authorities fear that five people may have died, and two bodies have already been recovered. The tragedy has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Firefighters' Heroic Efforts

Five fire engines rushed to the scene, battling the intense blaze. Firefighters attempted to enter the building through ladders and by breaking windows. With the internal staircase inaccessible, specialised equipment was used to cut through walls and reach affected areas. Oxygen cylinders were employed to navigate through the dense smoke.

Family Trapped, Perishes in Fire

Madan Kumar (34), originally from Rajasthan, lived with his wife Sangeeta and their two children, Vihan and Nitesh, inside the building. While Madan tried to escape, he succumbed to the flames along with his family. Another resident, Suresh (36), also perished. Preliminary reports indicate that up to five people may have lost their lives in the incident.

Bodies Transported to Victoria Hospital

After intense rescue operations, two bodies were retrieved and transported to the burns ward at Victoria Hospital. Dr. Yogeshwarappa, the medical superintendent, stated,“The bodies, badly burnt, arrived around 7:30 am. They have been sent to the forensic department for examination. Identification is difficult due to the extent of the burns.”

Officials Visit the Site

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner Vanshi Krishna, DCP Akshay Majindra, and former MLA RV Devaraj visited the site to assess the situation. Commissioner Singh confirmed the fire started on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors, trapping a family inside.

“While most occupants escaped, the possibility of more bodies remains, and the operation continues,” he said.

Lack of Safety Measures Raises Concerns

Kalaraam Chowdhary, President of the Karnataka Traders Association, highlighted the risk posed by congested old Bengaluru buildings.“These buildings have limited access for fire engines. Mandatory safety measures must be implemented to prevent such tragedies,” he said.

The Nagarathpet fire has left the community in grief, destroyed numerous belongings, and disrupted local businesses. Police have registered a case, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.