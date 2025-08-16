Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Extends Condolences To Pakistan Over Deadly Floods

2025-08-16 06:09:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Pakistan in connection with the devastating floods that have struck the northern regions of the country.

Azernews reports, the message was shared via the Ministry's official account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in northern Pakistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Pakistan during this difficult time,” the statement read.

It should be noted that heavy monsoon rains in northwestern Pakistan have caused widespread destruction. Flooding and landslides have so far claimed the lives of at least 220 people.

