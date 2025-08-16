Mali detains French national accused of spying for France’s intelligence services

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) Mali has detained a French national accused of spying for France’s intelligence services in an alleged attempt to overthrow the country’s transitional government. Security Minister Daoud Aly Mohammedine said Yann Vezilier was part of a “small group of marginal elements” within the Malian army involved in “criminal activities aimed at destabilizing” the nation.

Vezilier reportedly acted on behalf of French intelligence, allegedly involving political figures, civil society actors, and two Malian generals, Abass Dembele and Nema Sagara, to undermine the government’s rebuilding efforts.

Interim President Assimi Goita, who seized power in two military coups (2020 and 2021), currently leads Mali. Security forces have arrested dozens of soldiers over the alleged plot, with figures ranging from 36 to 55. Mohammedine described the incident as a “subversive act” linked to foreign states and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

