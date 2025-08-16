403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mali detains French national accused of spying for France’s intelligence services
(MENAFN) Mali has detained a French national accused of spying for France’s intelligence services in an alleged attempt to overthrow the country’s transitional government. Security Minister Daoud Aly Mohammedine said Yann Vezilier was part of a “small group of marginal elements” within the Malian army involved in “criminal activities aimed at destabilizing” the nation.
Vezilier reportedly acted on behalf of French intelligence, allegedly involving political figures, civil society actors, and two Malian generals, Abass Dembele and Nema Sagara, to undermine the government’s rebuilding efforts.
Interim President Assimi Goita, who seized power in two military coups (2020 and 2021), currently leads Mali. Security forces have arrested dozens of soldiers over the alleged plot, with figures ranging from 36 to 55. Mohammedine described the incident as a “subversive act” linked to foreign states and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.
Vezilier reportedly acted on behalf of French intelligence, allegedly involving political figures, civil society actors, and two Malian generals, Abass Dembele and Nema Sagara, to undermine the government’s rebuilding efforts.
Interim President Assimi Goita, who seized power in two military coups (2020 and 2021), currently leads Mali. Security forces have arrested dozens of soldiers over the alleged plot, with figures ranging from 36 to 55. Mohammedine described the incident as a “subversive act” linked to foreign states and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment