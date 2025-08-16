Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-16 05:46:10
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine conducted another prisoner of war exchange on Thursday, with 84 captives released on each side, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The returned Russian soldiers are receiving medical and psychological care in Belarus before being sent home. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the release of 84 Ukrainian POWs on social media.

This swap follows a series of exchanges since Kiev resumed direct talks with Moscow. Moscow’s negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, has previously proposed larger swaps of around 1,200 POWs per side but accused Ukraine of delaying the process by refusing to repatriate roughly 1,000 soldiers.

