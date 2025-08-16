Lithuania, Czechia Doubt Putin's Willingness To Pursue Real Peace After Alaska Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The officials said this in social media posts, according to Ukrinform.

Lipavsky welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to halt the war in Ukraine but questioned Putin's genuine interest in doing so.

"If Putin were serious about peace talks, he would not be attacking Ukraine all day," he said.

Lipavsky also praised Trump's statement that he would inform European allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, about his negotiations with Putin. He stressed that the problem lies in "Russian imperialism, not Ukraine's desire to live freely," warning against Putin's ambitions to revert Europe's security order to the pre-1997 status before the Czech Republic joined NATO.

Trump says he 'largely' agreed with Putin on 'land swaps'

Meanwhile, Sakaliene accused Putin of "further manipulation and hidden threats" in the context of his warnings to Ukraine and Europe not to "sabotage" the progress made.

"War criminal with an addiction of radioactive poisoning of his critics addresses the U.S. President with 'Very good to see you in good health and to see you alive'," Sakaliene wrote on X .

She added that Russia continues to bomb civilians in Ukraine.

Trump and Putin met on August 15 in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska. Following the meeting, Trump said the negotiations were "very productive" and enabled progress on most of the issues discussed. However, on several key points, the parties have not yet fully reached agreement.

Putin, in turn, stated that he expected Kyiv and European capitals to view all this constructively and not obstruct progress.

Photo: video screenshot