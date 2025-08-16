Advancing Knee Replacement: Dr Chintan Hegde Performs India's First Knee Replacement Surgery With Evolution® Nitrxtm Medial-Pivot Knee System

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Dr. Chintan Hegde, a well-known orthopedic surgeon at Thunga hospital in Mumbai, is the first surgeon at Thunga Hospital in India to utilize the Evolution® NitrXTM Medial-Pivot Knee implant system, featuring the innovative NitrXTM coating, in a knee replacement surgery.

Dr. Chintan Hegde, Orthopedic Surgeon, Thunga Hospital

Dr. Hegde observes that patients come to him often with clear signs and symptoms of severe arthritis and deformity in both knees. This, coupled with swelling and pain, significantly impacts patients' mobility and quality of life. Even simple daily activities like navigating stairs or standing for a normal duration becomes painful for some patients.

Dr. Hegde says that“I carefully evaluate each patient and advise total knee replacement surgery based on clinical parameters. I always look forward to giving my patients their active lifestyle back. Recently, in one such surgery, I decided to use the Evolution ® Medial-Pivot Knee with NitrXTM coating . ” The golden appearance of the implant is due to advanced NitrXTM coating, which creates a barrier against potential release of metal ions. Metal sensitivity in patients is linked to metallic debris and metal ions, namely cobalt, chromium and nickel. Preventing debris from interacting with soft tissue may have a benefit of reducing the incidence of tissue reactions.

“I have already been using the Evolution ® Medial-Pivot Knee for a while now and am very impressed with its excellent patient outcomes. Patients seem very happy with the flexion range and the feeling of stability during normal activities, including climbing up and down the stairs. Recently, I have used the Evolution® implant with the NitrXTM coating. The advanced material used in the NitrXTM coating reduces wear and tear inside the joint, making it an excellent option for surgeons looking for a stable knee with natural kinematics and good clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Hegde .

The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee is supplied by MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a global medical devices company headquartered in Arlington, Tennessee, USA Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Senior Director and General Manager for South Asia at MicroPort Orthopedics , stated that,“Based on the global clinical success of the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee across nearly 70 countries with a documented 98.8% survivorship at 17 years and a 95% patient satisfaction rate, we were truly eager to bring this differentiated implant system - in both CoCr and NitrXTM variants - with the outstanding features of our true medial pivot design to potentially benefit the 45 million knee osteoarthritic patients in India. With over 25 years of evidence backed legacy, MicroPort Orthopedics' portfolio of Medial-Pivot solutions has been used in over 1,000,000 cases worldwide and we have recently crossed 1000 surgeries in India with wonderful results.”

Every patient is different, and individual results will vary. The decision to pursue knee replacement surgery should be made in consultation with a qualified physician. There are risks and recovery times associated with surgery. Proper surgical procedures and techniques are the responsibility of the medical professional.