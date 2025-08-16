403
Mali detains allegedly French spy
(MENAFN) Mali has detained a French citizen accused of spying for France’s intelligence services in a scheme to undermine the West African country’s transitional government. Relations between Bamako and Paris have worsened amid accusations that France is fostering instability and terrorism in the Sahel region.
Security Minister Daoud Aly Mohammedine stated that Yann Vezilier was part of a “small group of marginal elements” in the Malian army arrested on August 1 for activities aimed at destabilizing the country. Vezilier allegedly collaborated with French intelligence, mobilizing political figures, civil society members, and military officers—including two generals, Abass Dembele and Nema Sagara—to obstruct Mali’s reconstruction efforts.
Interim President Assimi Goita, who came to power following military coups in 2020 and 2021, currently leads the country. Earlier reports suggested dozens of soldiers were detained over a failed coup plot. Mohammedine condemned the “subversive act” and confirmed an ongoing investigation to identify accomplices, affirming that Mali’s armed forces remain committed to combating terrorism.
The Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has accused France of attempting to destabilize the bloc by influencing member states against one another. Neighboring Niger has also alleged that French operatives are collaborating with rebels in border regions as part of broader efforts to undermine the Sahel.
