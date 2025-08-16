403
5.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Australia’s Queensland
(MENAFN) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked the east coast of Australia at 9:49 a.m. local time on Saturday (2349 GMT Friday), according to Geoscience Australia.
The tremor's epicenter was located approximately 80 km west of Noosa and 250 km north of Brisbane, in Queensland, at a depth of 10.0 km.
Reports indicate that the shake was felt as far north as Rockhampton in Queensland and as far south as Glen Innes in New South Wales.
Danny Donald, spokesperson for Energex, the electricity distributor for southeast Queensland, told an Australian broadcasting agency that crews were assessing damage to power lines near the epicenter.
"In total, we've got around about 11,000 customers affected between the Fraser Coast, Burrum Heads, and Murgon," Donald confirmed.
Meanwhile, Queensland Rail stated that train services across all Brisbane city lines had been slowed due to the quake, with delays of up to 15 minutes reported.
This earthquake is the latest in a series of tremors to hit the region, raising concerns about potential aftershocks.
