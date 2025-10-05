403
Turkish Activists Report Abuse After Detention by Israel
(MENAFN) Turkish campaigners from the Global Sumud Flotilla have recounted experiences of physical and mental mistreatment, racial insults, and harassment by Israeli forces after their unlawful detention in international waters.
Meanwhile, Turkish prosecutors are actively pursuing an inquiry into the incident.
A plane transporting activists from the humanitarian flotilla—who had been assaulted and detained by Israel in international waters—landed on Saturday at Istanbul Airport.
The aircraft, which took off from Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, touched down at 3:50 pm local time (1250 GMT).
A total of 137 individuals from the aid flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian nationals, were aboard the flight.
Upon arrival in Istanbul from Israel, the activists were escorted to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for medical evaluations before providing testimonies to prosecutors as witnesses.
Hasmet Yazici reported that his boat was targeted by drones in open waters, resulting in physical wounds and damage to the sail.
Israeli assault vessels intimidated the boat, attempting to sink it, before commandos boarded and took control.
Yazici further explained that the activists were forced to sit on the concrete floor for three hours at Ashdod port, with their hands tied behind their backs and their heads pressed to the ground.
