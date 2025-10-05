Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Being A Student: Learnt Empathy, How To Be A Better Human
The actress on Sunday treated her fans with a question and answer session, where a social media user asked Samnatha how to focus on health.
The user asked:“How to focus on health? Being a student it's really hard to find time!! Can u plz give suggestions? (sic).”
Answering the question, Samantha said in a video:“Honestly, it has been a long time since I was a student but I have been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now for students. The stress is ....”
The actress said that she doesn't recall it“being so bad”.
“But I empathise with you and I really want you to understand that good grades are not everything. I think what I learnt most from being a student and the most important part of being a student was the friendships that I made , respect I had for people around me, and the kindness that I learned from my friends.”
Talking about the lessons she learnt in school, Samantha said:“I learnt empathy, kindness, I learnt how to be a better human and I think these are the qualities honestly that worked out for me.”
“I don't remember any of the things that I studied in school but these are the qualities that stayed with me and that are really important in life.”
The actress then shared a news article about the student suicides in India in 2023 with Maharashtra reporting the highest cases as per NCRB reports.
Samantha dropped a heart break emoji on the article.
The actress was also asked about her next Telugu project.
To which, Samantha said that she finally has an answer to the question as she is starting to shoot this month for a film.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment