403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Philippines Bangsamoro Elections Face Another Delay
(MENAFN) The Philippine Supreme Court has invalidated Bangsamoro Autonomy Acts 58 and 77, halting the region’s first parliamentary elections originally slated for October 13, local media reported Wednesday.
The court found the laws, which established parliamentary districts in Muslim Mindanao’s autonomous region, unconstitutional. It instructed the Commission on Elections to organize and hold the elections by March 31, 2026, according to a digital news outlet.
This election has faced multiple delays: initially planned for 2022, then pushed to May 11 this year, and later moved to October—only to be postponed once more.
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was formed after a January 2019 referendum ratified the Bangsamoro Organic Law. This law set up the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, marking a historic shift after decades of conflict led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), headed by Haji Murad Ebrahim.
Ebrahim was appointed interim chief minister of BARMM by then-President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019. Earlier this year, Abdulraof Macacua succeeded Ebrahim as the region’s leader.
Bangsamoro, with a population of approximately 5 million, is predominantly Muslim and represents a critical area in the Philippines’ ongoing peace and governance efforts.
The court found the laws, which established parliamentary districts in Muslim Mindanao’s autonomous region, unconstitutional. It instructed the Commission on Elections to organize and hold the elections by March 31, 2026, according to a digital news outlet.
This election has faced multiple delays: initially planned for 2022, then pushed to May 11 this year, and later moved to October—only to be postponed once more.
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was formed after a January 2019 referendum ratified the Bangsamoro Organic Law. This law set up the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, marking a historic shift after decades of conflict led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), headed by Haji Murad Ebrahim.
Ebrahim was appointed interim chief minister of BARMM by then-President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019. Earlier this year, Abdulraof Macacua succeeded Ebrahim as the region’s leader.
Bangsamoro, with a population of approximately 5 million, is predominantly Muslim and represents a critical area in the Philippines’ ongoing peace and governance efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment