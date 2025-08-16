403
Moscow states Zelensky’s exclusion from Alaska summit evidence of his illegitimacy
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry official Rodion Miroshnik has said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s absence from the upcoming Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump underscores his illegitimacy. The meeting, scheduled for Friday in Anchorage, aims to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict and improving Moscow-Washington relations, but Zelensky has not been invited.
Miroshnik asserted that Zelensky “cannot sign anything” as Ukraine’s leader, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that any peace agreements must be legally flawless. Zelensky’s five-year term officially ended in May 2024, and he has postponed elections under martial law.
Putin has noted that Zelensky could join discussions but lacks the authority to sign binding agreements, which Russia views as necessary for legitimacy. The summit will begin with a private Putin-Trump meeting, followed by discussions involving both delegations. Trump described the talks as a preliminary “feel-out” to determine whether a resolution is possible, potentially paving the way for future negotiations with Zelensky.
