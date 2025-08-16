403
Raging Wildfire Grips Western Mongolia
(MENAFN) More than 65 individuals, including firefighters, military personnel, and local residents, are working to control raging forest and steppe fires in western Mongolia, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed on Friday.
The fires erupted on Wednesday in the Tsagaanchuluut soum of Zavkhan province, reportedly caused by citizen negligence, according to a statement from NEMA.
In response, NEMA urged residents in Ulan Bator and surrounding regions to refrain from lighting bonfires or discarding cigarette butts in hot, dry conditions to prevent further disasters.
As of mid-August, Mongolia has experienced a total of 209 forest and steppe fires, the agency added.
